New 2026 Hyundai Creta lineup: What changed?

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Hyundai Creta has received a revised variant lineup for the 2026 model year, with Hyundai Motor India simplifying its SUV range by discontinuing several trims and restructuring available options.

Under the updated lineup, the Creta is now offered in seven variants: E, EX, EX(O), S(O), SX, SX Premium, and the top-end King trim. The company has removed SX Tech and SX(O) variants, along with multiple special editions and select engine-transmission combinations, News.Az reports, citing TOI.

The revised structure is aimed at reducing complexity in the lineup, which had expanded over time with overlapping features and trims that made customer choice more complicated.

Following the changes, prices for the Hyundai Creta now range from approximately ₹10.79 lakh to ₹19.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Some entry-level diesel and petrol manual variants, as well as certain special editions, have also been discontinued.

One notable change is the restriction of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to the top-spec King variant, meaning buyers will now need to choose the highest trim to access those safety technologies.

Mechanically, the SUV remains unchanged and continues to be offered with three engine options: a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine, and a 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine. Transmission choices include manual, CVT (iVT), automatic, IMT, and dual-clutch (DCT) options.

Feature-wise, higher variants of the Hyundai Creta continue to offer a premium package including dual 10.25-inch displays, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, connected car technology, and Level-2 ADAS features in the top trim.

The update reflects a broader strategy by Hyundai Motor India to streamline its product portfolio and make its SUV range more accessible and easier to navigate for buyers in a highly competitive segment.







News.Az