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A military logistics facility near Moscow was reportedly struck overnight on May 7, with reports indicating damage to the Nara production and logistics complex in the Narofominsk area of the Moscow region.

The facility, located on the grounds of Military Town No. 3, is described as a large logistics site covering approximately 180–200 hectares. It is used as a storage and distribution hub for military supplies, including equipment and ammunition, News.Az reports, citing Defence-Blog.

According to reports, the site supports logistics operations connected to the wider supply network for military forces, handling inventory management and distribution functions.

Residents in the Moscow region reported hearing explosions, aircraft activity, and air defence responses in several districts overnight. Air defence systems were reportedly activated across a wide area.

The incident comes amid increased reports of drone activity in Russian territory and areas under Russian control since early 2026, with multiple regions previously reporting similar events.

The timing of the reported strike comes shortly before Victory Day commemorations in Russia on May 9, a major annual state holiday featuring military parades and public events in Moscow.

Authorities have not released detailed public information regarding the extent of any damage or operational impact at the facility. Ukraine has not commented on the reported incident, in line with its usual policy on such operations.

News.Az