New Zealand expands sanctions list covering Russian and related entities

The measures focus on organisations and individuals accused of involvement in activities related to the conflict in Ukraine, including cyber-related operations, information activities, and financial services that may be used to bypass existing restrictions, News.Az reports, citing Ukrinform.

Officials said the sanctions also include an alternative payment service provider, with the aim of addressing financial channels that could be used to support transactions connected to the ongoing conflict.

Foreign Minister Winston Peters stated that the measures are intended to discourage the misuse of online platforms and financial systems in ways that relate to the war in Ukraine, and to strengthen compliance with existing international restrictions.

The sanctions additionally cover entities associated with Russia’s defence-related industries, as well as organisations based in other countries that are reported to have links with Russian military supply chains.

This announcement follows earlier updates to New Zealand’s sanctions framework in February, when additional individuals and entities were added and adjustments were made to measures related to Russian oil pricing in coordination with international partners.