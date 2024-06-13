+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia is actively preparing to restore diplomatic relations with Russia for the first time in 16 years, the local TV channel Mtavari Arkhi has announced. It claims that the Georgian government has unofficially started working to reopen the embassy in Moscow. The channel also notes that the process is moving forward quickly, including the selection of personnel for the future embassy. However, the ruling Georgian Dream party has not officially confirmed the report, calling it unfounded.

Diplomatic relations between Georgia and Russia were severed in 2008 after the armed conflict in South Ossetia. Since then, consular and diplomatic services for Georgian citizens have been provided through Swiss embassies.Recently, discussions about the restoration of diplomatic relations with Russia have become more frequent in Georgian business circles. These talks occur against the backdrop of statements by high-ranking Russian officials about the possible normalization of relations between the two countries. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin expressed readiness for such normalization, promising that Russia will not interfere in Georgia's internal affairs.It is interesting to note that despite the absence of official diplomatic relations, direct flights between Georgia and Russia, as well as the free movement of both countries' citizens continue. This demonstrates the potential for restoring mutual understanding and cooperation.Georgia's decision to restore diplomatic relations with Russia is causing various reactions both within the country and abroad. Some political analysts believe that this decision is partly related to Western sanctions against Georgia. These sanctions, imposed in connection with Georgia's adoption of the Transparency of Foreign Influence Law, have led to tensions between Georgia and its Western partners.Nevertheless, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze stated that the US sanctions against the Georgian leadership are insulting and do not correspond to the spirit of partnership between the two countries. The Georgian parliament also supported the law, which caused a sharp reaction from the European Union and the United States.In an interview with News.Az,expressed confidence that diplomatic relations between Russia and Georgia would soon be restored, and there is nothing surprising about this."I think this will be the first step. The second step will be the restoration of the railway through Abkhazia," he said.Maisaya also noted that he does not consider this information to be fake. In his opinion, the ruling group has already entered into tense relations with the West and has crossed the red line."By the way, when Prime Minister Kobakhidze was in Berlin, he was received very coldly. No one, not even Scholz, talked to him. The cancellation of the participation of American soldiers in the parade on May 26 also says a lot. Therefore, I believe that warm relations with Russia, which is an occupier and still holds 20% of Georgia's territory, will soon be restored. This shows that everything is going according to plan, and I repeat once again, I do not consider this information to be fake; I think it will soon become a reality," he noted

News.Az