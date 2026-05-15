Exxon Mobil not liable to investors over Canadian oil sands, gas assets, jury says

Exxon Mobil not liable to investors over Canadian oil sands, gas assets, jury says

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A Texas jury on Wednesday found Exxon Mobil (XOM.N), opens new tab not ​liable on claims it defrauded ‌investors through disclosures tied to its Canadian oil sands and Rocky ​Mountain gas operations, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

• The 2016 ​lawsuit alleged Exxon concealed that ⁠its Canadian bitumen operations were ​losing money, failed to properly ​incorporate carbon-cost assumptions into reserve valuations, and delayed recognizing impairment charges tied to ​Rocky Mountain dry gas assets.

• ​Investors who acquired Exxon common stock between ‌February ⁠24, 2016 and October 28, 2016 failed to prove that the company misled them, according ​to a ​jury ⁠verdict sheet filed in Dallas federal court.

• The ​investors said they bought ​Exxon ⁠shares at artificially inflated prices because the company concealed material information ⁠about ​its reserve valuations ​and accounting practices.

News.Az