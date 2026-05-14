How China’s AI race is transforming Alibaba’s business model

How China’s AI race is transforming Alibaba’s business model

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Alibaba’s latest earnings report has intensified investor excitement around the Chinese technology giant’s artificial intelligence ambitions. Strong growth in cloud computing revenue, improving margins and rising demand for AI services suggest that the company could become one of the world’s most important artificial intelligence players over the next decade.

However, the earnings also revealed a growing problem. Investors are finding it increasingly difficult to determine how profitable Alibaba’s AI business actually is because some of the company’s most important AI-related costs appear to be buried inside broader financial disclosures.

The confusion comes at a critical moment for Alibaba as it aggressively invests in cloud computing, AI infrastructure and its Qwen chatbot ecosystem while trying to compete against both domestic Chinese rivals and global AI leaders.

Below is a detailed FAQ style explainer examining why Alibaba’s AI disclosures are attracting attention, what investors are worried about and why the company’s artificial intelligence strategy matters for the future of China’s technology sector.

Why is Alibaba focusing so heavily on artificial intelligence?

Alibaba sees artificial intelligence as the company’s next major growth engine.

The Chinese technology giant built its original business around e-commerce platforms, online retail and digital payments. However, the company now believes the future of technology will increasingly revolve around AI powered cloud computing services, large language models and enterprise AI infrastructure.

Chief Executive Officer Eddie Wu has reportedly set an ambitious target of generating around 100 billion dollars in annual AI related revenue within five years.

Alibaba is investing heavily in several AI related areas including:

Cloud computing infrastructure

AI model training

Generative AI systems

Large language models

Enterprise AI services

Autonomous AI applications

Chatbot technology

Data center expansion

The company’s Qwen large language model platform has become one of China’s most important domestic AI systems as Beijing encourages the development of local alternatives to Western artificial intelligence technologies.

What did Alibaba’s latest earnings report show?

Alibaba’s recent earnings revealed both strong growth and rising costs.

The company reported rapid expansion in its Cloud Intelligence Group, which includes cloud computing and AI related operations. Revenue in that unit reportedly surged by around 38 percent year on year to approximately 6 billion dollars during the quarter.

At the same time, adjusted EBITA profits for the cloud business rose sharply, increasing more than 50 percent compared to the same period last year.

Those figures initially appeared highly encouraging for investors because they suggested Alibaba’s cloud and AI businesses were becoming increasingly profitable.

Executives also indicated that profit margins within the cloud division could continue improving over the coming quarters.

However, beneath those strong numbers lies a more complicated financial picture.

Why are investors confused about Alibaba’s AI costs?

The main problem is that Alibaba does not separately disclose all of its AI related expenses in a clear way.

Some of the company’s most important artificial intelligence costs reportedly appear inside a broad accounting category called “All Others.”

That segment includes a mixture of unrelated businesses such as:

Logistics operations

Mapping services

Video games

Supermarkets

Miscellaneous technology projects

AI model training expenses

Because so many unrelated operations are grouped together, investors cannot easily determine exactly how much Alibaba is spending on artificial intelligence development.

The “All Others” segment reportedly recorded massive losses during the recent quarter, with adjusted EBITA losses increasing more than 500 percent year on year.

Alibaba attributed much of the increase to higher investment in technology businesses.

Analysts believe a large share of those losses likely comes from AI model training and related artificial intelligence spending.

Why are AI model training costs so important?

Training advanced artificial intelligence models is extremely expensive.

Large language models require enormous computing power, advanced semiconductors, specialized infrastructure and vast data processing capabilities.

Major AI expenses often include:

High performance AI chips

Data center operations

Cloud infrastructure

Electricity consumption

Research personnel

Algorithm development

Model testing

AI safety systems

Marketing for AI products

As companies race to develop more advanced AI systems, training costs have become one of the largest financial burdens facing the technology sector.

Global AI leaders including OpenAI, Google, Microsoft, Meta and Anthropic are all spending billions of dollars annually on AI infrastructure and model development.

Alibaba is now facing similar pressures as it attempts to build competitive AI systems inside China.

What is Alibaba’s Qwen AI model?

Alibaba’s Qwen platform is one of China’s leading large language model ecosystems.

The company developed Qwen as part of China’s broader effort to strengthen domestic artificial intelligence capabilities amid growing technological rivalry with the United States.

Qwen powers multiple AI services including:

Chatbots

Enterprise AI tools

Productivity software

Developer platforms

Cloud AI services

Coding assistants

Multimodal AI systems

Alibaba has aggressively promoted Qwen as a Chinese alternative to leading Western AI models such as ChatGPT and Google Gemini.

The company is also integrating AI features across its broader ecosystem including e-commerce, logistics, search, advertising and enterprise software.

Why does China care so much about domestic AI companies like Alibaba?

China considers artificial intelligence a strategic national priority.

Beijing wants Chinese companies to develop competitive domestic AI technologies rather than relying heavily on American firms.

Several factors drive this strategy:

National security concerns

Technological independence

Economic competitiveness

Semiconductor restrictions

Data sovereignty

Military modernization

Global technology leadership

US export controls on advanced semiconductors and AI technologies accelerated China’s efforts to strengthen local AI ecosystems.

As a result, companies like Alibaba, Huawei, Tencent and Baidu are under pressure to rapidly expand domestic AI capabilities.

Alibaba’s Qwen model therefore represents more than simply a commercial product. It is also part of China’s broader technological self sufficiency strategy.

Why is Alibaba’s cloud business so important now?

Cloud computing has become central to Alibaba’s future growth strategy.

Historically, Alibaba generated most of its revenue from e-commerce activities inside China. However, cloud computing and AI services are expected to account for a much larger share of the company’s revenue over time.

Analysts increasingly believe Alibaba’s cloud division could eventually surpass its domestic e-commerce business in strategic importance.

Cloud computing is critical because AI systems require enormous computing infrastructure.

Companies developing artificial intelligence applications need access to:

Data centers

GPU processing power

AI optimized servers

Storage systems

Networking infrastructure

Scalable computing resources

Alibaba hopes to become one of the leading providers of AI cloud infrastructure in China.

The company is essentially trying to position itself as both an AI developer and a foundational AI infrastructure provider.

Why did Alibaba report an operating loss despite strong cloud growth?

Alibaba’s broader business reported a rare operating loss partly because of rising AI investment expenses.

The company is spending aggressively on:

AI model training

Cloud infrastructure expansion

Semiconductor procurement

Research and development

Marketing AI services

Data center construction

Those investments are costly in the short term, even if they may generate long term returns later.

This creates a difficult balancing act for investors.

On one hand, Alibaba’s rapid AI expansion could strengthen the company’s long term competitive position.

On the other hand, heavy spending could pressure profitability for years before AI investments produce meaningful financial returns.

Why are investors still optimistic about Alibaba?

Despite concerns over disclosure complexity and rising losses, many investors remain optimistic about Alibaba’s AI future.

Several factors support bullish sentiment:

Strong cloud revenue growth

Rapid AI adoption in China

Expanding enterprise AI demand

Improving cloud margins

Growing domestic AI ecosystem

Potential long term AI monetization

Strategic importance within China

Alibaba’s Hong Kong listed shares reportedly rose after the earnings report, suggesting investors still believe the company is building a strong long term AI position.

Many investors now see Alibaba as one of the primary beneficiaries of China’s artificial intelligence expansion.

What risks does Alibaba face in the AI race?

Alibaba faces several major risks as it expands its AI business.

These include:

Rising AI infrastructure costs

Intense competition from Chinese rivals

US semiconductor export restrictions

Pressure on profitability

Regulatory uncertainty

Rapid technological change

Difficulty monetizing AI services

Investor skepticism over spending

Competition inside China is particularly intense.

Chinese technology giants including Tencent, Huawei, Baidu and ByteDance are all investing aggressively in AI systems and cloud computing.

At the same time, US export restrictions on advanced AI semiconductors continue complicating access to high performance chips required for model training.

Why are transparent AI disclosures becoming more important?

As AI becomes more central to technology companies, investors increasingly want clearer information about profitability and spending.

Artificial intelligence businesses can appear highly profitable if infrastructure and model training costs are hidden inside broader accounting categories.

Investors therefore want clearer answers regarding:

How much companies spend on AI

Whether AI businesses are profitable

How quickly AI revenue is growing

What margins AI operations generate

How sustainable current investments are

Alibaba’s current reporting structure makes some of those questions difficult to answer.

As AI competition intensifies globally, pressure on companies to provide more transparent disclosures will likely increase.

Could Alibaba become one of the world’s leading AI companies?

Alibaba has several advantages that could help it become a major global AI player.

These include:

Massive cloud infrastructure

Large domestic customer base

Strong financial resources

Extensive data ecosystems

Integration across multiple industries

Government support for domestic AI development

However, the company also faces serious challenges from both Chinese and American competitors.

Its long term success will depend on whether Alibaba can:

Monetize AI services effectively

Maintain technological competitiveness

Control infrastructure costs

Navigate geopolitical tensions

Continue scaling cloud operations

Deliver sustainable profit growth

The next few years will likely determine whether Alibaba becomes primarily an e-commerce company with AI ambitions or one of the dominant global AI infrastructure providers.

Frequently asked questions

Why are investors confused about Alibaba’s AI business?

Some major AI related expenses appear inside broader financial categories, making it difficult to measure the profitability of Alibaba’s AI operations accurately.

What is Alibaba’s Qwen model?

Qwen is Alibaba’s large language model platform used for chatbots, enterprise AI services and cloud based AI applications.

Why are AI model training costs so high?

Training advanced AI systems requires massive computing power, expensive semiconductors and large scale data center infrastructure.

Why is cloud computing important for Alibaba?

Cloud computing provides the infrastructure needed to run artificial intelligence systems and is expected to become a major future revenue source.

Did Alibaba’s cloud business grow strongly?

Yes. Alibaba’s Cloud Intelligence Group reported strong revenue growth and improving profit margins.

Why did Alibaba still report losses?

Heavy spending on AI infrastructure, model development and technology investment contributed to broader operating losses.

How does China view companies like Alibaba?

China considers domestic AI development strategically important and wants local companies to compete with Western technology leaders.

Who are Alibaba’s main AI competitors?

Major competitors include Tencent, Huawei, Baidu, ByteDance, OpenAI, Google and Microsoft.

Why do investors care about AI disclosures?

Clear disclosures help investors understand whether AI businesses are generating sustainable profits or simply consuming large amounts of capital.

Could Alibaba become a global AI leader?

Alibaba has strong infrastructure and financial resources, but faces intense competition and rising AI development costs.

News.Az