Why is Joe Buck hosting Good Morning America this week?

If you tuned in to Good Morning America between July 23 and July 25, you might have noticed a surprise: Joe Buck, the longtime sports broadcaster and current voice of ESPN’s Monday Night Football, is temporarily filling in as a guest host.

The reason? George Stephanopoulos is on vacation, and ABC tapped Buck to cover alongside Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan. Since ESPN and ABC are both owned by Disney, it makes perfect sense to borrow talent from within the same media family, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Buck is hosting GMA from Wednesday to Friday, and Malika Andrews, another ESPN personality, will take over for the weekend editions.

As for where Stephanopoulos is vacationing? That remains unknown — but viewers are wishing him a restful break.

