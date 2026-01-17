Why Moscow was suddenly blocked: Ramzan Kadyrov’s son rushed to hospital after crash

+ ↺ − 16 px

Social media users have been discussing unexpected road closures in Moscow since yesterday — and now it appears clearer what may have caused them. Adam Kadyrov, the 18-year-old son of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, was seriously injured in a traffic accident and urgently hospitalized, according to Kavkaz.Realii, citing two sources, as well as opposition Chechen Telegram channels, reports News.Az.

According to the outlet, Kadyrov was initially taken to a hospital in Grozny. One of Kavkaz.Realii’s sources said that all approaches to the medical facility were completely blocked — cars and unauthorized individuals were not allowed anywhere near it.

The opposition Chechen movement Niyso claims that Adam Kadyrov’s motorcade was moving at very high speed. According to their version, the vehicles were traveling “one after another” when they suddenly encountered an obstacle on the road. As a result, several cars crashed into each other.

“There is information that many people were injured, but the scale of the commotion is specifically because of Adam,” the movement wrote in its Telegram channel. After the accident, Grozny was partially blocked, and the republican hospital was effectively closed to ordinary visitors, Niyso added.

Opposition sources also say that Kadyrov Jr. is in serious condition, though a representative of Niyso told Kavkaz.Realii that the reports are still contradictory and cannot yet be fully verified.

Later, a source for the outlet Fortanga said that Adam Kadyrov was urgently transported to a hospital in Moscow — which, according to social media users, could explain yesterday’s road closures in the Russian capital.

Adam Kadyrov is one of the most high-profile children of Chechnya’s leader. In September 2023, his name became the center of a major scandal after Ramzan Kadyrov posted a video showing then 15-year-old Adam beating Nikita Zhuravel in a detention center. Zhuravel had been accused of burning a Quran. In 2024, he was first convicted for insulting the feelings of believers and later sentenced again on charges of treason.

Despite the controversy, Adam Kadyrov’s career advanced rapidly. He was appointed secretary of Chechnya’s Security Council and placed in charge of overseeing the republican Interior Ministry, as well as receiving several state awards.

As of now, there has been no official comment from Chechen authorities or the Kremlin regarding the accident or Adam Kadyrov’s condition.

