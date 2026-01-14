Witkoff, Kushner plan possible Moscow visit for talks with Putin

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, son-in-law of President Donald Trump, are reportedly planning a visit to Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to sources, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

While the meeting is tentatively slated for January, officials stress that plans remain flexible and could be postponed due to ongoing developments in Iran.

Sources say Witkoff and Kushner are expected to present the latest drafts of proposals aimed at resolving the conflict in Ukraine, including security guarantees the U.S. and Europe intend to provide to Kyiv.

This would follow a previous meeting on December 2, when Putin received Witkoff and Kushner at the Kremlin. That session, focused on the Ukrainian settlement, lasted around five hours.

News.Az