Chechnya's Kadyrov names his 20-year-old son as Acting Deputy PM

Ramzan Kadyrov, leader of Russia’s Chechen Republic, has appointed his 20-year-old son, Akhmat Kadyrov, as acting deputy prime minister.

He also promoted 38-year-old Akhmed Dudayev, minister for national policy, external relations, press and information, to the same post, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In a Monday Telegram update, Ramzan Kadyrov called the promotions “minor personnel changes.”

“Friends, we began 2026 with minor personnel changes in the government of the Chechen Republic. Thus, on the recommendation of our dear BROTHER, Chairman of the Government of the Chechen Republic Magomed Daudov, Akhmat Kadyrov has been appointed acting deputy chairman of the government of the Chechen Republic – minister of the Chechen Republic for physical culture and sport,” he wrote.

Akhmat Kadyrov was appointed sports minister in 2024.

“I have also decided to appoint Akhmed Dudayev as acting deputy chairman of the government of the Chechen Republic – minister of the Chechen Republic for national policy, external relations, press and information,” he added.

Ramzan Kadyrov praised the two for their “significant management experience.”

“Akhmat Kadyrov and Akhmed Dudayev possess significant management experience, a deep understanding of the specific areas they oversee, and have proven themselves to be responsible and effective leaders,” he wrote.

Dudayev has been accused of facilitating the illegal abductions of Ukrainian children.

