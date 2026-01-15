Wikipedia partners with Microsoft, Meta for AI training

+ ↺ − 16 px

Wikipedia has signed partnerships with major tech companies, including Microsoft, Meta, and Amazon, to provide AI content training, the non-profit announced Thursday.

The Wikimedia Foundation, which runs Wikipedia, also added AI startups Perplexity and France’s Mistral AI to its enterprise program over the past year. It already partners with Google, a deal announced in 2022, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Wikipedia’s 65 million articles in over 300 languages are a vital resource for training generative AI models. The surge in AI usage has increased server demand and costs for the non-profit, which relies mainly on public donations.

Wikimedia Enterprise allows companies to pay for structured access to Wikipedia content, helping fund its operations. “All our Big Tech partners see the need to sustain Wikipedia’s work,” said Lane Becker, president of Wikimedia Enterprise.

Microsoft emphasized the deal supports a “sustainable content ecosystem” where contributors are valued.

News.Az