Wildfires prompt Türkiye to shut down a major waterway

The Dardanelles Strait has been temporarily closed to maritime traffic because of large forest fires blazing in north-western Türkiye, according to the country's transport ministry.

The major international waterway was shut as a precautionary measure, it said, as the blazes spread near the city of Canakkale, where a number of residents have been evacuated, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Turkish firefighters have been deployed to try to contain the fires. Specialist firefighting planes and helicopters are also in use.

The Dardanelles links the Aegean Sea to the Sea of Marmara. Together with the Bosporus Strait, it serves as a vital route for commercial shipping between Europe and Asia.