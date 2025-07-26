Wildfires rage around Akkuyu NPP in Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

The area around the Akkuyu nuclear power plant, which Russia is building in Türkiye, is surrounded by wildfires, News.Az reports.

Russian aviation has been using Be-200 aircraft and Mi-8 helicopters to extinguish the fires since morning.

More than 10,000 Russian citizens work in the area and are participating in the construction of the plant.

There is no information on whether there have been any casualties as a result of the fires.

News.Az