Will XRP follow Bitcoin higher or stall below key resistance?

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The cryptocurrency market is once again turning its attention to XRP as the token attempts to stabilize above the psychologically important $1.40 level.

After months of sideways movement and repeated rejections near resistance, the latest breakout has revived speculation about whether XRP can push toward $1.45 in the near term and potentially extend gains further in May.

The move marks a critical moment for the asset, which has spent much of 2026 trapped in a narrow consolidation range. Analysts say the current price action reflects a delicate balance between bullish catalysts and persistent macroeconomic and regulatory uncertainty.

A fragile breakout after months of consolidation

XRP’s climb above $1.40 is significant largely because of how long the token has struggled to maintain upward momentum. For most of the year, the asset has traded between roughly $1.30 and $1.45, with sellers repeatedly stepping in at the upper end of that range.

Recent attempts to break higher have often been short lived. Earlier price action showed XRP hovering near $1.40 but failing to sustain a move above $1.45 despite multiple tests of that resistance level.

That makes the latest breakout notable but not yet decisive.

Market participants remain cautious, viewing the move as a potential early signal rather than confirmation of a sustained rally. The question now is whether buyers can maintain control long enough to convert resistance into support.

Why $1.45 matters

The $1.45 level is emerging as a key technical barrier. It has acted as a ceiling during several rallies this year, and breaking it convincingly would likely trigger renewed bullish momentum.

From a technical perspective, resistance levels gain importance the more often they are tested. XRP’s repeated failures near $1.45 suggest a significant concentration of sell orders in that zone. A breakout above it could lead to a short term squeeze, forcing sellers to cover positions and accelerating the move higher.

At the same time, failure to hold above $1.40 could quickly reverse sentiment. XRP has shown a pattern of sharp but brief spikes followed by retracements, particularly in a market environment where broader crypto trends remain uncertain.

Market forces shaping XRP’s next move

The outlook for XRP is not determined by technical levels alone. Several fundamental and macro factors are currently influencing price direction.

Regulatory developments

One of the biggest drivers for XRP in 2026 is ongoing regulatory progress in the United States, particularly around the proposed clarity legislation for digital assets. This effort aims to provide a clearer legal framework and could significantly impact XRP’s long term outlook.

A favorable outcome could trigger a rally beyond current levels, potentially pushing XRP toward the mid $1.60 range or higher in the short term.

However, delays or setbacks could have the opposite effect. The market has already shown sensitivity to legislative uncertainty, with price swings closely tied to developments in Washington.

Bitcoin and broader crypto sentiment

Like most major cryptocurrencies, XRP remains highly correlated with Bitcoin. If Bitcoin strengthens and moves toward higher targets, it could provide the momentum needed for XRP to extend gains.

A strong crypto market environment could push XRP significantly higher, potentially toward the $1.70 to $1.80 range under favorable conditions.

Conversely, weakness in Bitcoin or broader risk off sentiment could limit XRP’s upside regardless of its own fundamentals.

Macroeconomic pressures

Global economic conditions are also playing a role. Interest rate expectations, energy prices, and geopolitical tensions have weighed on risk assets throughout 2026.

Even when positive catalysts emerge for XRP, they have often been overshadowed by macro headwinds. Analysts note that rallies tend to fade quickly in such an environment, with gains lasting only a few days before retracing.

This dynamic makes sustained upward movement more difficult even when technical setups appear favorable.

Technical patterns hint at a larger move

Beyond immediate resistance levels, some technical indicators suggest XRP could be preparing for a bigger breakout.

One widely observed pattern is a cup and handle formation on the daily chart. This structure is typically considered bullish and often precedes upward moves when confirmed. In XRP’s case, the pattern points to a potential target around $1.70.

At the same time, other indicators remain mixed. While short term momentum appears to be improving, longer term charts still show lingering bearish signals, reflecting the broader uncertainty surrounding the asset.

Historical context adds caution

History offers both optimism and caution for XRP investors.

On one hand, the token has demonstrated the ability to deliver explosive rallies under the right conditions, with past cycles showing strong gains following key turning points.

On the other hand, recent performance has been less encouraging, with notable volatility and uneven momentum throughout early 2026.

This mixed track record highlights the importance of context. While the potential for upside exists, it is often accompanied by equally strong downside risks.

Short term outlook: range or breakout?

For now, most analysts expect XRP to remain within a relatively defined range unless a clear catalyst emerges.

Baseline expectations place the token between $1.30 and $1.55 in the near term, reflecting ongoing uncertainty and balanced market forces.

Within that range, the battle between buyers and sellers is likely to continue:

Holding above $1.40 would support a push toward $1.45

Breaking $1.45 could open the door to $1.50 and beyond

Falling back below $1.40 could trigger renewed selling pressure

The next few trading sessions will be critical in determining which scenario plays out.

Longer term perspective remains cautiously optimistic

Looking beyond the immediate price action, the longer term outlook for XRP remains cautiously optimistic among many analysts.

Some projections suggest the token could reach significantly higher levels by the end of 2026 if institutional adoption accelerates and regulatory clarity improves.

More aggressive forecasts point to even higher targets in a strong bull market, though these scenarios depend on multiple factors aligning simultaneously.

For now, the market remains focused on shorter term milestones starting with whether XRP can hold above $1.40 and challenge $1.45.

Conclusion

XRP’s move above $1.40 has injected fresh optimism into the market, but the path forward remains uncertain. The $1.45 level stands as the next key test, representing both a technical barrier and a psychological threshold.

Whether the token can break through will depend on a combination of factors from regulatory developments and Bitcoin’s performance to broader macroeconomic conditions.

In the near term, XRP appears poised between consolidation and breakout. The coming days may determine whether this latest move is the beginning of a larger rally or just another brief surge in a year defined by volatility.

News.Az