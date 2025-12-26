China' Wingtech says it must regain control of Nexperia

China' Wingtech says it must regain control of Nexperia

+ ↺ − 16 px

China’s Wingtech Technology must regain control of the Netherlands-based chipmaker Nexperia, the company’s chairman Yang Mu said on Friday.

Yang’s remarks highlight Wingtech’s intention to reassert influence over Nexperia, reflecting ongoing strategic interests in the global semiconductor industry, News.Az reports, citing Chinese state-owned Shanghai Securities News.

News.Az