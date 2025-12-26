Yang’s remarks highlight Wingtech’s intention to reassert influence over Nexperia, reflecting ongoing strategic interests in the global semiconductor industry, News.Az reports, citing Chinese state-owned Shanghai Securities News.
China' Wingtech says it must regain control of Nexperia
- 26 Dec 2025 14:11
- 26 Dec 2025 14:15
- 1044209
- Economics
- Share https://news.az/news/china-wingtech-says-it-must-regain-control-of-nexperia Copied
Photo: Reuters
China’s Wingtech Technology must regain control of the Netherlands-based chipmaker Nexperia, the company’s chairman Yang Mu said on Friday.