Winners of Baku Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics share impressions

The Baku Olympic Stadium hosted an award ceremony for the winners of the 28th Baku Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics in the individual all-around among female athletes in the juniors age category (born 2008-2010), News.az reports.

In the individual all-around in this age category, Sofia Mammadova (Ojag Sport Club) rose to the highest step of the podium, Gulnar Rasulzade (Ojag Sport Club) took the second position, and Fidan Gurbanli (Zira Culture Center) took the third place.

According to gold medalist Sofia Mammadova, from the very beginning of the competition she had confidence that she would achieve a good result.

"I was sure from the very beginning that I would perform successfully. My result at the competition is good, although I could have performed better in some exercises. Before the championship, I participated in the 3-rd AGF Trophy International Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics, where I took seventh place in the finals," Mammadova said.

She also said that with each competition, she performs more accurately and confidently.

Gulnar Rasulzade, who won the silver medal, noted that all the competitors at the championship are strong.

"I can't say that the competition was easy. My program is complicated, but the performances as a whole turned out to be successful, as well as the composition with clubs. The championship is organized wonderfully, so I am glad to be a participant and gain new experience," the young gymnast said.

In turn, bronze medal winner Fidan Gurbanli has been attending classes in gymnastics for eight years.

"I have been preparing hard for the championship, and I was not upset at all, taking third place, I will show better results in the next tournaments. Since I have already performed at the Baku Olympic Stadium, this place is familiar to me. The support of the audience helped me, so I am grateful to the audience for the applause and good mood," Gurbanli noted.

Among the competitors, there are representatives of the Ojag Sports Club, the Specialized Children-Youth Gymnastics School of Olympic Reserves, the Republican Complex Sports School, the Palace of Water Sports, Zira Culture Center, the Shagan Olympic Sports Complex Stadium, Sports and Recreation Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, and the Grace Sports Club.

News.Az