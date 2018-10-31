Winners of Hackathon-AzIn 2018 held with Azercell’s sponsorship announced

+ ↺ − 16 px

The youth with special talent in the field of information technologies and capable of coding their innovative ideas demonstrated their skills in “Hackathon-AzIn 2018” competition organized by “AzInTelecom” LLC under the Ministry of Transportation, Communication and High Technologies. The competition organized by “AzInTelecom” LLC with the support of High Technologies Park and “Azercell Telecom” LLC’s sponsorship within the framework of Innovation Week held for the first time in Azerbaijan announced its winners.

Upon the evaluation of the jury, the teams called “Dostlar” (“Friends”), “Express” and “Ml learning” became winners of the three-stage competition which assigned to develop “web application for facial recognition technology”.

“Dostlar” (“Friends”), “Express” and “Ml learning” were awarded by AzInTelecom in the amount of 5000 AZN, 3000 AZN and 1000 AZN respectively. The successful teams received valuable presents from the Golden sponsor “Azercell Telecom” LLC as well.

Notably, at the first stage, the participants of Hackathon participants were given the relevant assignment on the topic. At the second stage, they worked on programming and presentation of the assignment. The solutions were evaluated on the basis of a number of criteria, such as logic, design, functionality and, innovation.

Hackathon is a team game in which like-minded people perform coding of their innovative ideas. In the course of this competition, participants come together to find out and present a new solution to the assignment within 24-48 hours. Azercell Telecom will further continue to support projects and startups in the field of information technologies.

