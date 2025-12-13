Witkoff expected to meet with European leaders, Zelensky in Berlin

Witkoff is set to meet with negotiators from the UK, Germany, and France on Sunday and Monday.

The decision to send Witkoff to Berlin underscores the US administration's aim to bridge the gap between Washington and Kyiv regarding the terms of a potential peace deal, the newspaper noted.

French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, along with their advisers, are expected to attend the talks. Initially, European leaders had hoped to organize a meeting with former President Donald Trump this weekend to discuss proposals for the US peace plan.

However, Trump previously stated that the US would only send a representative to the European meeting if there was confidence that the negotiations would be productive.