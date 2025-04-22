Witkoff to visit Moscow this week, says Kremlin aide

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff is scheduled to visit Moscow this week, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov informed reporters.

"Yes," he said to a question on the matter, News.Az reports citing TASS.

Witkoff most recently visited Russia on April 11 and met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg. They spoke for more than four hours, focusing on a Ukrainian settlement. No other details of the conversation have been reported.

