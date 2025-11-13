Wizz Air forecasts fall in annual revenue

+ ↺ − 16 px

Wizz Air (WIZZ.L) on Thursday forecast a low-single-digit decline in full-year revenue, citing winter capacity as a “short-term challenge.”

The airline reported that its first-half operating profit rose nearly 26% to €439.2 million ($512.2 million), despite the expected slowdown in annual revenue, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

A Wizz Air aircraft was seen landing at Ferenc Liszt International Airport in Budapest, Hungary earlier this year.

