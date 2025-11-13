Yandex metrika counter

Wizz Air forecasts fall in annual revenue

  • Economics
  • Share
Wizz Air forecasts fall in annual revenue
Photo: Reuters

Wizz Air (WIZZ.L) on Thursday forecast a low-single-digit decline in full-year revenue, citing winter capacity as a “short-term challenge.”

The airline reported that its first-half operating profit rose nearly 26% to €439.2 million ($512.2 million), despite the expected slowdown in annual revenue, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

A Wizz Air aircraft was seen landing at Ferenc Liszt International Airport in Budapest, Hungary earlier this year.

 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      