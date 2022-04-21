Wladimir Klitschko appeals to the world to save civilians

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko appealed to the world to save civilians and defenders blocked in Mariupol, News.az reports citing UNIAN.

He noted that pressure should be increased on the Russian Federation and the Putin regime in order to rescue civilians and Ukrainian defenders blocked in Mariupol: "The situation in Mariupol is becoming more tragic and painful. The orcs are storming and destroying Azovstal by all means, where our soldiers have been courageously holding the line for almost 2 months now. But today there are many civilians from Mariupol - children, women who, due to constant shelling, cannot go out, to leave the territory of the destroyed city.Our hero-fighters once again appeal to the civilized world to make every effort to ensure that the guarantees of the safe exit of citizens from the territory of Azovstal and the military garrison are respected, in order to evacuate the wounded and the bodies of the dead Ukrainian defenders. the warriors are not going!" - Wladimir Klitschko emphasized in a message to his video message.



Vitali Klitschko's brother noted that Mariupol is a symbol of the selfless struggle and invincibility of the Ukrainian people: "Mariupol is a wound in the heart of Ukraine and the entire civilized world. When people who are literally held hostage die of starvation in basements, die under shelling. When residents are taken to filtration camps on the territory of the aggressor. And this happens in the 21st century in the center of Europe! Ukrainian soldiers, at the cost of incredible efforts, wounded and exhausted, losing their brothers, hold the line. Preventing the enemy from completely capturing the city. Today, the world must understand that Mariupol is a crime of Russia even more ambitious than Bucha, Irpen, Gostomel, and Borodyanka "And now the orcs are trying to hide in Mariupol all the savagery and atrocities that they have done there. Immediately, Putin and his regime must be put under special severe pressure from the West. International organizations and foreign media must see the real situation in Mariupol! A humanitarian corridor is urgently needed to save the people and livelihoods of Mariupol residents, while the Ukrainian army needs massive assistance with weapons! Mariupol must be saved! He must survive! For he is a symbol of our fortitude and invincibility! Glory to Ukraine! Glory to her heroes!"

News.Az