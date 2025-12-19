Woman dies after car hits hagwon bus in Seoul

+ ↺ − 16 px

A woman in her 60s died after driving on the wrong side of the road and crashing her car into a hagwon bus in western Seoul, police said Friday. The car first hit a tree before colliding with the bus at 3:25 p.m. in Yeongdeungpo Ward.

The bus driver and a teacher were injured, along with four pedestrians who suffered minor injuries, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

No students were on board at the time. Authorities are reviewing security footage, vehicle black boxes, and conducting a forensic analysis and autopsy to determine the cause of the crash.

News.Az