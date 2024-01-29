Women will play vital role in election processes: Azerbaijan’s CEC

+ ↺ − 16 px

The enlightenment events on the upcoming snap presidential election in Azerbaijan are well underway, Chairman of the country’s Central Election Commission Mazahir Panahov said on Monday.

He made the remarks while speaking at a roundtable discussion organized by CEC and the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs to increase women’s active involvement in the election, News.Az reports.

“We also place significant importance on this event organized together with the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs because women are actively involved in every aspect of our daily life. Therefore, from now on, women will play a vital role in all processes related to the election,” Panahov said.

The CEC chairman stressed that women would be actively engaged in the election process both as observers and as voters.

News.Az