Working meeting with NATO experts on PARP and IPAP held in Baku

The International Military Cooperation Department of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry hosted a meeting with a group of NATO experts on March 13.

The meeting focused on the implementation of the documents of Planning and Review Process (PARP) and Individual Partnership Action Plan (IPAP) related to the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan, the ministry’s press service told APA.

During the meeting, the reforms in the defense sphere, cooperation with NATO and partner countries, implementation of the goals and obligations for the programs of PARP and IPAP were discussed.

The participants of the meeting also considered the Azerbaijan-NATO joint plan for military education and training, the activities carried out within the framework of the Operational Capabilities Concept (OCC) and the contribution of Azerbaijani peacekeepers to the non-combat mission Resolute Support in Afghanistan.

News.Az

