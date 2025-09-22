World Bank affirms Azerbaijan's initiatives on Middle Corridor

+ ↺ − 16 px

The World Bank supports Azerbaijan's initiatives regarding theMiddle Corridor, said Rolande Pryce, the World Bank Regional Director for the South Caucasus.

She made the remarks at a panel discussion held as part of the First Azerbaijan International Investment Forum in Baku, News.Az reports, citing local media.

“The corridor connects Asia and Europe in terms of transport, which also serves the development of the regions,” the WB regional director said.

She noted that the WB also supports the power line to be laid along the bottom of the Caspian and Black Seas. "The export of electricity produced from alternative energy sources in the Central Asian republics and Azerbaijan to Europe will stimulate the development of information technologies. The project will also play a crucial role in ensuring Europe’s energy security," Rolande Pryce emphasized.

News.Az