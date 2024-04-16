World Bank hails “ASAN service" concept

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of his visit to USA, the Azerbaijani delegation led by Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan Ulvi Mehdiyev participated in the 23rd session of the UN Committee of Experts on Public Administration of Economic and Social Council, News.Az reports.

During the visit, Chairman of the State Agency Ulvi Mehdiyev met with World Bank Vice-President for Development Finance Akihiko Nishio.

Ulvi Mehdiyev highlighted the activities, purposes of “ASAN Khidmet” centers and various projects implemented in government services.

He noted that the Agency coordinate with over 20 countries and international organizations to share ASAN service`s experience.

The two agreed to enhance cooperation to apply “ASAN Khidmet” model in third countries.

The Chairman of the State Agency also met with World Bank`s Executive Director Dominique Favre to discuss issues of possible cooperation.

News.Az