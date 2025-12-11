World Bank raises China 2025 growth forecast

+ ↺ − 16 px

The World Bank on Thursday released its latest China Economic Update in Beijing, raising its 2025 economic growth forecast for the world’s second-largest economy by 0.4 percentage points.

The bank noted that accommodative fiscal and monetary policies have supported domestic consumption and investment, while demand from developing countries has sustained exports, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

“China’s growth in the coming years will depend more on domestic demand,” said Mara Warwick, World Bank division director for China, Mongolia, and Korea. “Alongside short-term fiscal stimulus, advancing structural reforms in the social protection system and creating a more predictable business environment can help boost confidence and lay the foundation for resilient, sustainable growth.”

