World Bank reveals volume of world's wealth: Azerbaijan included in the list

+ ↺ − 16 px

The World Bank has published a report "The Changing Wealth of Nations 2018".

As indicated in the report, the level of welfare increased by 66% to 1,143 trillion dollars. At the same time, the level of inequality remained significant.

According to Oxu.Az, the report indicates the level of well-being in 141 countries for the period from 1995 to 2014 on the basis of an estimation of aggregate indicators of natural resources (forests and minerals), human capital (incomes of citizens throughout their lives), material capital (structures, infrastructure, etc.) and net foreign assets.

Welfare in OECD countries with a high income is 52 times higher than that of poor countries.

The distribution of human capital is also heterogeneous: women account for less than 40% of welfare due to lower wages, employment and hours of work.



The highest per capita wealth in Norway is 1 billion 671 thousand 756 dollars, in Switzerland this figure was 1 billion 466 thousand 757 dollars, in Luxembourg - 1 billion 288 thousand 607 dollars.

According to the report, in 2014 this figure in Azerbaijan was 85 341 dollars.

News.Az

News.Az