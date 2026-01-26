World Bank seeks deeper cooperation with Azerbaijan Railways

+ ↺ − 16 px

The World Bank has expressed strong interest in expanding cooperation with Azerbaijan Railways (ADY), highlighting new partnership opportunities linked to the development of regional transport corridors.

Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways Rovshan Rustamov met with a World Bank delegation led by Charles Cormier, the Bank’s Infrastructure Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia, to discuss ongoing collaboration and future projects, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed the current state of cooperation, the World Bank’s potential participation in the second phase of the Baku International Sea Trade Port, technical assistance for active projects, and new investment prospects.

Rustamov noted that integrating the Baku International Sea Trade Port into ADY’s structure significantly improved the efficiency of international freight transport. He added that in 2025 the port handled a record 107,000 TEU in container cargo — a 40% increase compared to the previous year.

Cormier praised Azerbaijan Railways’ progress in developing the Middle Corridor trade route, stating that these achievements create fresh opportunities for deeper World Bank–ADY cooperation.

The meeting reflects Azerbaijan’s broader strategy to strengthen logistics infrastructure and expand its role as a key transit hub between Europe and Asia.

News.Az