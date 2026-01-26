AZPROMO: Azerbaijan-Israel forum drives real results

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan–Israel Business Forum in Baku is demonstrating both countries’ shared commitment to transforming partnership into tangible economic outcomes, according to AZPROMO Executive Director Yusif Abdullayev.

Speaking at the forum, Abdullayev said the Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) aims to play an active role in strengthening Azerbaijan’s international economic cooperation. He emphasized that the forum serves as a practical platform for expanding business ties and attracting new investment opportunities between Azerbaijan and Israel, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Abdullayev noted that AZPROMO operates under a “one-stop-shop” principle, providing full support to foreign investors from initial inquiry to full project implementation. He added that the agency also promotes Azerbaijani exports abroad, helping local producers enter new markets.

Support mechanisms include organizing export missions, joint participation in international exhibitions, market research assistance, and certification support. These tools, he said, enable Azerbaijani companies to expand globally and increase competitiveness.

The Azerbaijan–Israel Business Forum reflects growing bilateral economic cooperation and highlights efforts to convert diplomatic ties into sustainable trade and investment growth.

