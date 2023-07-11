World community ‘not well-informed’ about processes in S. Caucasus: Western Azerbaijan Community chairman

+ ↺ − 16 px

The world community is not well-informed about the processes that have taken place in the South Caucasus over the past 200 years, said Aziz Alekberli, Chairman of the Board of the Western Azerbaijan Community, News.Az reports.

Speaking at a meeting with Pakistani Ambassador to Azerbaijan Bilal Hayee, the chairman noted that the Western Azerbaijan Community aims to convey the realities to the world community.

Alekberli emphasized that Pakistan is a friendly country to Azerbaijan.

“We are united by our historical roots. Pakistan was among the states that supported us in the 44-day Second Karabakh War. We always feel the support of Türkiye, Pakistan and other friendly states both during and after the war,” he said.

Alekberli also informed the Pakistani diplomat about the forcible deportations of Azerbaijanis from their native lands - the territory of present-day Armenia.

“Azerbaijanis want to return to their ancestral lands in a safe and peaceful manner. We have also addressed on this issue to Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan. Unfortunately, our appeals are not properly answered. Instead, Armenia claims infringement of the rights of the Armenian residents living in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region and raises other similar issues,” he added.

