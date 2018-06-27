World Cup: Holders Germany knocked out after 2-0 defeat

+ ↺ − 16 px

Holders Germany are knocked out of the World Cup after shocking 2-0 defeat to South Korea in Group F, APA reports quoting Anadolu Agency.

In a must-win match for the reigning champions, Germany could not live up to the expectations as a resilient South Korea team managed to oust the champions with a 2-0 win.

Germany's chances got cloudy after Sweden took a 3-0 lead against Mexico in the second half. Pushing for goal in the late minutes, Die Mannschaft conceded two injury time goals to be knocked out in the group stages.

Mexico and Sweden managed to advance to the Round of 16, after collecting 6 points each.

Knocked out at the group stages, Germany joined a very unlucky club, a curse that continues for the third World Cup tournament in a row.

France, holders of 1998 World Cup, got eliminated in 2002 in the group stages. Italy, champions of 2006, get ousted in 2010 tournament in the group stages. 2010 champions Spain were knocked out in 2014 group stages.

Germany, 2014 champions, are out of Russia 2018 after group stages, their first exit in the World Cup group stages in 80 years.

