World’s largest ice-and-snow park opens in Harbin, China

Harbin, China, is home to the world’s largest ice-and-snow theme park, Ice and Snow World, which opened on December 17, 2025. Located in Heilongjiang Province, the park attracts large crowds eager to experience its winter attractions.

Visitors can enjoy a super ice slide, a snowflake-shaped Ferris wheel, and spectacular ice-and-snow art performances, News.Az reports, citing CGTN.

Photo: CGTN

The park has quickly become a must-visit winter destination, offering a mix of thrills and cultural artistry in a frozen wonderland.

Photo: CGTN

CGTN highlights the park as a unique destination for tourists and winter sports enthusiasts alike.

News.Az