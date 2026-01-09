Morocco welcomes record 19.8m tourists in 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

Morocco set a new tourism record in 2025, attracting 19.8 million visitors and generating over $13 billion in revenue, the Ministry of Tourism reported. Visitor numbers rose 14% compared with 2024, while tourism receipts jumped 19% to 124 billion dirhams—both all-time highs.

Officials credited the growth to Morocco’s 2023‑2026 tourism strategy, which focuses on expanding air connectivity, diversifying travel offerings, and improving service quality. Stronger flight links boosted demand across leisure, cultural, and event tourism, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Africa Cup of Nations, hosted by Morocco, added further momentum to arrivals. Tourism continues to be a major economic driver, contributing 7.3% to the country’s GDP.

Looking ahead, the government aims to attract 26 million visitors by 2030, leveraging enhanced connectivity, cultural events, and a wider range of destination experiences. Analysts note that higher revenues per visitor indicate stronger spending and support for jobs, foreign exchange earnings, and investment across hospitality, transport, and services.

Morocco’s focus on events, culture, and improved infrastructure is positioning tourism as a stable growth sector, even amid global economic uncertainty.

