World’s tallest bridge in China passes final load test ahead of opening - VIDEO
China’s Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge has successfully completed a five-day load-bearing test, the final step before its scheduled opening in late September.
The load test is the final step before it is considered safe to welcome traffic, News.Az reports, citing BBC.
A testing team drove 96 trucks onto designated points to test the bridge's structural integrity.
Rising 625 metres above a river in Guizhou province, the bridge will upon completion set the record for both the world's tallest bridge and largest span bridge built in a mountainous area.
The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, poised to become the tallest bridge in the world, has passed a crucial load test. 96 heavy-duty trucks formed a 3,300-ton convoy on the bridge, which is set to open later this year in China.