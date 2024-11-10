WP: Trump reminded Putin of "Washington's significant military presence in Europe" during phone call.
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump had a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.According to News.Az, The Washington Post reported this, citing sources.
The conversation between the two leaders took place on Thursday.
Trump advised Putin not to escalate the war in Ukraine and reminded him of "Washington's significant military presence in Europe," a source familiar with the conversation revealed on condition of anonymity.
The two discussed peace in Europe, and Trump expressed interest in future talks to discuss "the swift conclusion of the war in Ukraine."
The newspaper claims that Kyiv was informed about the call to Putin and had no objections to it. Ukrainian officials have long understood that Trump would engage with the Russian leader for diplomatic resolution of the situation in Ukraine, sources said.