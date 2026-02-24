Bronson Reed injured during Elimination Chamber qualifier on Raw

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bronson Reed appeared to suffer a possible injury during an Elimination Chamber qualifying match on WWE Raw on Monday night, raising fresh concerns for The Vision stable just weeks before WrestleMania.

The incident occurred during a triple-threat bout featuring Reed, Jey Uso, and the Original El Grande Americano. Midway through the match, Reed was seen outside the ring being examined by a ringside doctor, with commentary noting that he appeared to be indicating discomfort in his arm. WWE has not yet issued an official update on Reed’s condition, News.Az reports, citing WWE .

Following the apparent injury, Uso went on to secure the victory and advance to the Elimination Chamber match.

If Reed is sidelined, he would become the third member of The Vision to be dealing with injury-related issues in recent months. In October, the group’s original leader Seth Rollins was forced out of action after suffering a shoulder injury at Crown Jewel, a setback that led to him being stripped of the World Heavyweight Championship. Earlier this month, Bron Breakker was also taken off the road after undergoing surgery for a serious hernia.

A confirmed injury to Reed would leave Austin Theory and Logan Paul, alongside Paul Heyman, as the remaining on-screen members of The Vision heading into WrestleMania season.

