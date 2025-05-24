Yandex metrika counter

X experiences another outage following Friday's disruption

X experiences another outage following Friday's disruption
Elon Musk's social media platform X is experiencing a global outage for many users, as reported by the outage tracking site Downdetector. The disruptions were first noted around 1 PM on Saturday.

As per reports, over 11,000 users had faced an outage by 1:45 PM. The number grew to approximately 25,000 by 6 PM, out of which 2200 were Indian users.

The outage follows a day after several users were unable to access the platform on Friday. According to Downdetector, more than 5,000 users reported issues with both the website and the app yesterday. 


