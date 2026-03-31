Has crypto’s profit model changed? Where are Bitcoin and XRP investors going?

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Bitcoin is showing renewed strength, Risk appetite is improving, and some investors are discussing a new upward cycle. But capital hasn’t returned — U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs saw nearly $300 million in net outflows last week, while Ethereum ETFs also recorded withdrawals.

At the same time, stablecoin growth has stalled, with USDT flat and USDC slightly down. This suggests the rally is driven more by sentiment than fresh capital. In other words, the market may move higher — but not easily, News.Az reports.

Mining under pressure — Hashrate is tightening

Looking beyond price, a more important shift is taking place. In the first quarter of 2026, Bitcoin’s global hashrate declined for the first time in six years, falling by about 4%. This is not a technical issue but an economic one — mining costs are now near $90,000 per BTC, while market prices remain lower, compressing margins.

Under pressure, large mining firms are reallocating resources toward AI and high-performance computing for more stable returns. This reduces reinvestment into mining and makes hashrate more sensitive to price changes. As a result, hashrate is no longer expanding, but beginning to contract — and gradually becoming a scarcer resource.

Market logic is shifting

These developments point to a deeper shift. In the past, returns largely depended on price appreciation. Today, with unstable capital flows and rising volatility, that approach is becoming less reliable.

More investors are asking a different question: if prices don’t rise, where do returns come from? The answer is increasingly tied to infrastructure. Instead of waiting for the market, investors can participate in the network itself through computing power, generating more consistent returns. In this context, solutions like NOW DeFi are gaining attention as accessible entry points into blockchain infrastructure.

Cloud mining as a practical entry point

Cloud mining is not new, but its role is evolving. It is no longer just an alternative to traditional mining — it is becoming a practical way for everyday investors to access blockchain infrastructure.

Through NOW DeFi, users can configure computing power online without owning hardware or managing operations. The platform aggregates global resources, simplifies technical processes, and supports major assets such as BTC, ETH, XRP, USDT, LTC, SOL, and ADA, allowing flexible allocation.

More importantly, earnings are settled daily, enabling steady cash flow without relying entirely on price gains. This shifts not only how investors participate — but how returns are generated.

Security is the foundation

As investment shifts toward infrastructure, security is no longer optional — it is foundational. Sustainable participation depends on systems that are stable, transparent, and verifiable over time. In this context, the NOW DeFi platform is designed with a multi-layered security architecture to support long-term reliability.

At the network level, the platform leverages Cloudflare’s global protection infrastructure to mitigate DDoS attacks and maintain stability under high-load conditions. At the system level, integrated McAfee security solutions enable continuous monitoring of the operating environment, allowing for real-time detection and rapid response to anomalies.

On the data and governance side, the platform implements layered encryption and role-based access controls to protect user information across transmission and storage. Real-time monitoring and automated risk management systems oversee hashrate allocation, account activity, and fund flows, triggering predefined security protocols when irregular patterns are detected. In addition, the NOW DeFi platform aligns with internationally recognized standards comparable to MiFID II and undergoes annual third-party audits, including by PwC, reinforcing transparency, compliance, and system-level security.

How to get started with NOW DeFi and earn returns

Step 1: Create an account

Users can create an account using their email address and complete the basic registration process. New users typically receive a $22 trial credit, which can be used to experience the platform’s cloud mining services and become familiar with its interface and features.

Step 2: Activate a mining contract

Users can choose a suitable mining contract based on their budget and preferred duration. Different contracts correspond to different levels of computing power and operating periods. Once activated, the platform’s automated system handles resource allocation and mining execution, with all processes running in the background.

Step 3: Daily earnings settlement

The platform calculates earnings based on the selected mining contract, with profits settled every 24 hours and credited directly to the user’s account. Users can view their balance, earnings records, and related data through the Dashboard. Funds can be withdrawn or reinvested into new mining contracts.

Conclusion: The opportunity is moving

What we are seeing is not just a cycle, but a structural shift. Price still matters, but it is no longer the only driver — hashrate and infrastructure are becoming central. Whether Bitcoin holds above $75,000 matters, but the bigger question is whether investors are adapting.

In this environment, opportunities are diverging. Some remain focused on price, while others move deeper into the structure — for example, by participating in hashrate through NOW DeFi for more stable returns. Ultimately, the gap is not defined by the market, but by the choices investors make.

For further information, please visit the official website:

https://nowdefi.com/

（Please click here to download the NOW DeFi mobile app.）

News.Az