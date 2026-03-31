Huawei growth slows as cloud revenue falls

The Shenzhen-based company posted annual revenue of 880.9 billion yuan ($127.5 billion), marking a 2.2% increase compared with the previous year. While still growing, the pace represents a significant slowdown from the 22.4% expansion recorded in 2024, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Despite the slowdown, the result remains Huawei’s second-highest annual revenue on record, just below its peak in 2020.

The company’s consumer business, which includes smartphones and smart devices, grew 1.6%, while its largest segment, information and communication technology infrastructure, rose 2.6%.

However, Huawei’s cloud computing unit recorded a 3.5% decline, highlighting uneven performance across its business portfolio. In contrast, its intelligent automotive solutions division surged 72.1%, reflecting growing demand for smart vehicle technologies.

Huawei continues to invest heavily in research and development as it navigates ongoing U.S. sanctions that have restricted access to advanced chips and software ecosystems. In 2025, R&D spending reached 192.3 billion yuan, accounting for 22% of total revenue.

Chairwoman Meng Wanzhou said the company is operating in an “environment full of uncertainty” but remains focused on strengthening its technology ecosystem and developer partnerships.

The results underline Huawei’s gradual recovery after years of pressure from U.S. trade restrictions, though growth remains uneven across its core and emerging business segments.