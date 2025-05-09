Xabi Alonso confirms Bayer Leverkusen departure before expected Real Madrid move
Head coach Xabi Alonso will leave Bayer Leverkusen at the end of the season, amid reports he will succeed Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid.
Alonso, 43, will replace Ancelotti at Madrid, says BBC Sport columnist and Spanish football expert Guillem Balague, although it is unclear when that announcement will take place, News.Az reports, citing BBC Sport.
Last year former Liverpool and Spain midfielder Alonso led Leverkusen to the double of a Bundesliga title - without losing a game - and the German Cup in his first full season as a senior club manager.
"This week the club and I have agreed that these two games are going to be my last as Bayer Leverkusen coach," Alonso said on Friday.
"It is not a moment to talk too much about the future because we want to have a proper farewell on Sunday here for some players, for myself, and it is the right moment to announce it.
"We have to enjoy this moment with mixed emotions. It is emotional, I spoke this morning with the players, the staff, so many people who have helped me during an unbelievable, fantastic three years.
"Now is a moment to share it with the fans in this stadium where I have lived great emotions and become what I am right now."