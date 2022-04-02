Xi Jinping: China-Azerbaijan relations have been maintaining healthy, stable development dynamics for 30 years

+ ↺ − 16 px

China and Azerbaijan are traditional partners of friendship and cooperation, President Xi Jinping said in a letter addressed to Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports.

The letter marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Xi stressed that for 30 years, the China-Azerbaijan relations have been maintaining healthy and stable development dynamics.

“The mutual political trust is steadily deepening, the cooperation in all areas is actively advancing, both countries are interacting closely at regional and international levels. Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, China and Azerbaijan have been assisting and supporting each other, combining their efforts to cope with the difficulties, which is the indicative of traditional relations of friendship between our peoples,” he said.

The Chinese leader said he attaches great importance to the development of bilateral relations with Azerbaijan.

“On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the People's Republic of China and the Republic of Azerbaijan, I would like to note that I am ready to make joint efforts with you to achieve new accomplishments in China-Azerbaijan relations and cooperation in various fields to the benefit our countries and peoples.

“I wish you the best of health and success in your endeavors, and the friendly Azerbaijan prosperity and progress, and its people happiness and tranquility,” Xi added.

News.Az