Xi Jinping meets King Tupou VI, pledges expanded China-Tonga cooperation

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with visiting King Tupou VI of the Kingdom of Tonga on Tuesday, emphasizing China’s willingness to enhance the alignment of development strategies with Tonga.

Xi said China is willing to expand cooperation with Tonga on trade and investment, agriculture and fisheries, infrastructure, clean energy, medical and health care, tourism, and climate change response, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

China will also deepen exchanges in education, sports, youth, media, and subnational cooperation, and continue to provide assistance for Tonga's economic and social development within the framework of South-South cooperation.

China also stands ready to work with Tonga to implement the four global initiatives, create a better life for the people of both countries, build a China-Pacific Island countries community with a shared future, and promote the building of a community with a shared future for humanity, Xi said.

