Xi urges China-Spain cooperation to oppose "law of jungle"

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China and Spain should strengthen cooperation to oppose a return of the world to "the law of the jungle," said Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Xi made the remarks in his meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who is on an official visit to China.

Noting the world today is in turmoil, confronted with the contest between the rule of law and the rule of power, Xi called on both China and Spain to jointly defend true multilateralism.

News.Az