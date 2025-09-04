Xi urges Slovakia to promote China-EU relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chinese President Xi Jinping praised Slovakia for maintaining strong ties with China, urging Prime Minister Robert Fico to continue supporting Beijing in building relations with the European Union. Xi spoke during Fico’s visit to Beijing, which included a large military parade showcasing China’s power.

China hopes that EU countries like Slovakia will advocate for Beijing, particularly after the EU imposed tariffs on China-made electric vehicles over claims of unfair competition. Slovakia was one of five EU states that opposed these tariffs, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Fico, who previously met Xi in Moscow in May, has aimed to accelerate Slovakia’s relations with China, seeking industrial investment and closer economic ties. Unlike Hungary, however, Slovakia has seen limited gains, elevating relations to a strategic partnership only last year.

Slovakia also maintains close ties with Russia, which supplies most of its oil. Fico is scheduled to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday, following talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as the EU continues efforts to reduce reliance on Russian energy.

