Xi warns Taiwan issue could destablize China-US relations

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Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday warned that there could be clashes between China and the United States if the Taiwan issue is “not handled properly,” News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Xi made the remarks while hosting US President Donald Trump at the Great Hall of the People, China’s ceremonial state building, stating that the Taiwan question is “the most important issue in China-US relations.”

He said that if the matter is handled appropriately, the bilateral relationship would maintain overall stability. However, if it is not managed well, the two countries would face clashes and even conflicts, placing the entire relationship in serious danger.

Xi further stated that peace across the Taiwan Strait is “irreconcilable as fire and water” with Taiwan independence.

He also emphasized that safeguarding peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait is “the biggest common denominator” between China and the United States.

News.Az