Robotic seal Sammy to help mental health patients in Kent

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A robotic seal named Sammy is being piloted in Kent to explore whether mental health outpatient appointments can become more comfortable and effective for patients.

The furry robot will be used during meetings at Kent and Medway Mental Health NHS Trust to help patients feel more at ease and more engaged with their treatment, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Dr Sharna Bennett said the robotic seal, which cost £6,000, could provide major benefits for patients who are often underserved in research.

She said many people find clinical environments overwhelming, making it harder for them to participate in reviews and discuss what matters to them.

According to Bennett, Sammy offers a gentle and person-centred way to help patients feel more settled and engaged so staff can focus on their needs.

The robotic seal weighs about the same as a small child and reacts to touch, sound and movement. It can make seal-like noises, open its eyes, wiggle its tail and move its flippers.

The trust is testing Sammy as an additional non-pharmacological method to make appointments feel more accessible, comfortable and person-centred.

Consultant psychiatrist Jo Rodda said the potential uses for the seal are “infinite”.

She explained that it could help patients speak more freely and could be used similarly to pet therapy by helping to build confidence and rapport.

Trust consultant psychiatrist Vesna Jordanova said the robotic seal could play an important role in improving treatment for people with autism.

Jordanova said autistic people often have limited treatment options and that autism is a lifelong disability with high care costs, making research in this area very important.

She added that communication difficulties can limit the ability of autistic people to open up and benefit from therapy.

According to Jordanova, the robotic seal may help patients feel a stronger sense of connection and improve engagement with treatment and psychotherapy.

News.Az