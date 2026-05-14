BRICS talks in India focus on Iran war, global issues

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Top diplomats of the BRICS bloc met on Thursday in the Indian capital New Delhi amid the ongoing US-Israeli war on Iran, a member of the group, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

During the two-day meeting, India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar is hosting his counterparts from the 11-member bloc, which began in 2009–2010 with Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

In subsequent years, several other countries joined, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, Indonesia, and Iran.

Officials said BRICS foreign ministers and heads of delegation from member and partner countries are participating in the meeting. They added that the discussions will include an “exchange of views on global and regional issues of mutual interest.”

With India serving as the bloc’s chair, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is not attending the meeting, as Beijing is currently hosting US President Donald Trump for a summit with President Xi Jinping.

The New Delhi meeting comes amid the US-Israeli war with Iran, which began on Feb. 28 but is currently under a ceasefire.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is attending the meeting.

BRICS top diplomats are also scheduled to meet jointly with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Friday, BRICS foreign ministers will continue their meetings, after which a joint statement is expected.

The bloc seeks to develop alternative financial mechanisms, reduce dependence on the US dollar, and enhance representation of the Global South in international institutions, challenging Western-led governance structures.

India’s 2026 BRICS chairmanship is guided by the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.”

Together, BRICS countries account for more than 40% of the world’s population and over 32% of global GDP.

News.Az