Chicago Fire finale leaves major characters trapped in explosion

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Season 14 finale of Chicago Fire ended with one of the most dramatic cliffhangers in the show’s history, leaving the fate of several Firehouse 51 members uncertain after a massive explosion engulfed the scene of a rescue operation.

The episode, titled “Thank You,” followed the firefighters and paramedics of Firehouse 51 through a series of emotional and uplifting moments before the devastating final sequence turned into chaos, News.Az reports, citing NBC.

The disaster unfolded when Rescue Squad 3 entered a burning building as part of a recovery mission. Despite warnings from Chief Dom Pascal, the team failed to evacuate before a violent explosion tore through the structure.

Several key firefighters were trapped inside, including Kelly Severide, Randall “Mouch” McHolland, Joe Cruz, Tony Ferraris and Harold Capp.

At the same time, Truck 81 also found itself caught in danger while attempting to evacuate from the rooftop. Stella Kidd, Christopher Herrmann, Sal Vasquez and Ballard were descending a ladder when another explosion erupted beneath them, surrounding the team in flames.

The finale ended with Severide desperately shouting “Mayday! Mayday!” over the radio, while paramedics and firefighters watched in horror from outside the building.

The shocking ending came shortly after several major personal milestones for the Firehouse 51 crew. Herrmann and Cindy renewed their wedding vows, Cruz and his wife learned they were expecting twin girls, and Mouch celebrated landing a book deal.

The episode also explored a major career decision for Severide, who was considering whether to pursue a leadership role within Firehouse 51 or move into a higher investigative position.

Fans are now eagerly awaiting Season 15 to discover which firefighters survive the explosion and how the catastrophe will reshape the future of Firehouse 51.

News.Az