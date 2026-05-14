Cameron Diaz says becoming a mum at 53 changed her life

+ ↺ − 16 px

After welcoming her third child with husband Cameron Diaz, the Hollywood star is opening up about why becoming a mother later in life has been the most meaningful chapter of her journey.

Last week, Benji Madden announced on social media that he and Cameron had welcomed their third child, a son named Nautas Madden, News.Az reports, citing Heat World.

“Cameron and I are happy, excited, and feeling so blessed to announce the birth of our third child, Nautas Madden. Welcome to the world, son!” the Good Charlotte rocker wrote.

The couple are already parents to daughter Raddix, six, and son Cardinal, two. Cameron first became a mother in 2019, years after stepping back from Hollywood to focus on her personal life and family.

According to sources close to the actress, Cameron has fully embraced motherhood in her fifties and feels more confident and emotionally grounded than ever before.

“She has no hang-ups over her age and says being an older mum allows her to be wiser with her choices,” the insider shared. “She’s calmer and far more centred than she used to be. There’s no drama or second-guessing herself because she feels incredibly grateful to be a mum.”

The source added that motherhood has become far more important to Cameron than fame or acting.

“This is truly her life’s calling and way more important to her than acting or anything else will ever be,” the insider said.

Before meeting Benji in 2014, Cameron had several high-profile relationships, including romances with Justin Timberlake, Jared Leto and Alex Rodriguez. She married Benji just one year after they began dating.

The actress has previously spoken publicly about how much she enjoys being an older mother. During an appearance on Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow’s podcast, Cameron described motherhood as the best experience of her life.

“It’s my favourite thing I’ve ever done, it’s my whole existence,” she said. “The whole concept of aging has changed completely for me.”

She also joked in a past interview that she hopes to live until 107 so she can spend as much time as possible with her children.

Sources say the couple are enjoying every moment of life with a newborn again, despite the sleepless nights and chaos that come with raising three young children.

“Benji is right there with her every step of the way,” the insider said. “Raddix and Cardinal are thrilled to have a new baby brother, and life couldn’t be sweeter for the family.”

News.Az